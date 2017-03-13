Mother, 9-Year-Old Son Found Dead In Car In Eastern Pennsylvania

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a woman and her 9-year-old son were found dead with gunshot wounds in a car in eastern Pennsylvania.
Officials in Monroe County said police were called to a Stroud Township home just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday and found the bodies of Annia Robles and Ethan Robles.
The coroner’s office said both were pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies are planned Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death.
Police have not said whether anyone was being sought but described the shootings as “an isolated incident” with “no ongoing danger or threat.”
Superintendent Cosmas Curry of the Stroudsburg Area School District said Ethan Robles was a third grader at Chipperfield Elementary School, where grief counselors were being provided for students and staff.
