New App Brings A Snow Plow To Your Driveway In Minutes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sean Smith has plenty of salt, shovels, and a snow plow, but without snow, business has been a slow this winter.

“I was going to take my plow off a couple weeks ago, but I stuck around and stuck in it,” Smith, owner of Clean & Cut Contracting, told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Monday.

Smith is one of a hundred Pittsburgh snow contractors hired by a Syracuse-based company called Plowz & Mowz.

CEO Wills Mahoney welcomes the snow.

“You’ve had very little snow fall this season. We’re actually very excited for it because there are seven of our markets that are getting a significant amount of snowfall so we’re finally nice and busy and looking forward to some work.”

What makes Plowz & Mowz service a bit unique is that it starts with an app that customers download and use when they want their driveways plowed.

Chances are pretty good that you don’t know now whether you’ll need to have your driveway plowed in the next 24 hours.

But when you do decide it’s as easy as pulling out your smart phone.

Mahoney promises a prompt response, showing up within an hour in most cases.

“If you have two feet of snow it’s going to take a little bit longer than if you have four inches. But we operate the largest fleet in the country of snow plows so if anyone can get the job done it’s us.”

Smith says he already has some customers lined up.

“But we plan on getting plenty more with all the snow we’re getting, for sure,” he adds.

Plowz & Mowz — which mows grass when the snow disappears — calls itself the Uber of snow removal.

“The technology is similar, but instead of getting a car a snow plow shows up,” says Mahoney.

The cost to plow a driveway is thirty bucks and up, depending on size.

Local snow plowers like Sean Smith are hoping lots of customers will call them using the app.

“If you need a quick job, they’re a good app to have,” Smith adds.