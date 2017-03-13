NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Norwegian Hockey Teams Play Record 8 OT Playoff Game

March 13, 2017 7:52 AM
Filed Under: Joakim Jensen, Sparta Warriors, Storhamar Dragons

HAMAR, Norway (AP) – Joakim Jensen finally ended what is believed to be the longest game in hockey history, scoring in the eighth overtime in the Norwegian League playoffs.

More than 8 1/2 hours after the game started – and after 217 minutes, 14 seconds of play – Jensen broke through to give the Storhamar Dragons a 2-1 victory over the Sparta Warriors early Monday morning. The game ended at 2:32 a.m.

In the longest game in NHL, the Detroit Red Wings beat the Montreal Maroons 1-0 in a 1936 Stanley Cup final game on Mud Bruneteau’s goal at 16:30 of the sixth overtime.

Storhamar leads the best-of-seven quarterfinal series 3-2.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia