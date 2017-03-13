WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

2 Penn St. Ex-Administrators Plead Guilty In Abuse Case

March 13, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Jerry Sandusky, Penn State, Tim Curley

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Two former Penn State University administrators have pleaded guilty in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case, more than five years after the scandal broke.

Ex-Athletic Director Tim Curley and former university Vice President Gary Schultz each pleaded guilty Monday in Harrisburg to a misdemeanor child endangerment charge.

Penn State ex-President Graham Spanier is also charged in the case, but he’s not in court.

The three handled a 2001 complaint by a graduate assistant who said he saw Sandusky, a retired defensive football coach, sexually abusing a boy in a team shower. They did not report the matter to police or child welfare authorities but told Sandusky he was not allowed to bring children to the campus.

Sandusky was arrested a decade later and convicted in 2012.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

