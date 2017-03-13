WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Poop Scooper Faces Fed Sentencing For Using Fake Ids, Badges

March 13, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Christopher Diiorio

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania man whose company scoops up pet poop is facing sentencing before a federal judge for buying fake Secret Service identification cards and badges online from China to impress women on a dating site.

Christopher Diiorio pleaded guilty in November to a count of fraudulently using an official seal. He acknowledged the other behavior alleged by federal prosecutors, including flashing an ID card during a traffic stop and trying to use a Secret Service badge to get a government rate for a hotel room.

The 54-year-old Greensburg man remains free on bond and likely faces probation under federal guidelines.

He’s scheduled for sentencing Monday afternoon before a federal judge in Pittsburgh.

Diiorio and his attorney have refused to comment on the charges.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia