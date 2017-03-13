Report: Body Believed To Be Missing Woman Was Burned

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials say a body found in Derry Township, believed to be a missing Vandergrift woman, had been burned.
Sources close to the investigation tell KDKA that they believe the remains found in a wooded area off of Strawcutter Road are that of 34-year-old Ronny Cable, who has been missing since mid-February, and authorities are investigating two people who may be involved in the victim’s death.
It will take a while to confirm the identity because of the poor condition the body was found in, but officials have no doubt the body is Cable.
The Tribune-Review reports the Westmoreland County District Attorney John W. Peck shared a grim update on Monday.
“I can confirm that the remains were burned,” Peck said, but the body “wasn’t buried in the sense of a grave.”
Peck did not elaborate on what led investigators to search the area where the body was found.
This is a developing story
