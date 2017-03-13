WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Report: Greene Co. Woman Allegedly Stabbed Boyfriend 7 Times

March 13, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Christina Larea Lorenz, Mt. Morris, Tyler Spacht

MT. MORRIS (KDKA) — A Mt. Morris woman is behind bars, accused of stabbing her boyfriend nearly 10 times.

According to the Observer-Reporter, police say Christina Larea Lorenz stabbed her boyfriend Tyler Spacht seven times around 1 a.m. Sunday at her residence on Mt. Morris Road.

She told police she was acting in self-defense.

Lorenz told officers her boyfriend grabbed her, threw her against a wall, held a knife to her throat, threatened her with a gun and sexually assaulted her.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Spacht told a different story.

He told officers the two were fighting about him wanting her to leave the home when she began stabbing him.

Lorenz was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Spacht was not charged and was listed in good condition Monday.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Oscar Diggs says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:54 PM

    Where the he** is Mt. Morris?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia