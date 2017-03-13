Report: Greene Co. Woman Allegedly Stabbed Boyfriend 7 Times

MT. MORRIS (KDKA) — A Mt. Morris woman is behind bars, accused of stabbing her boyfriend nearly 10 times.
According to the Observer-Reporter, police say Christina Larea Lorenz stabbed her boyfriend Tyler Spacht seven times around 1 a.m. Sunday at her residence on Mt. Morris Road.
She told police she was acting in self-defense.
Lorenz told officers her boyfriend grabbed her, threw her against a wall, held a knife to her throat, threatened her with a gun and sexually assaulted her.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Spacht told a different story.
He told officers the two were fighting about him wanting her to leave the home when she began stabbing him.
Lorenz was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Spacht was not charged and was listed in good condition Monday.
One Comment
Where the he** is Mt. Morris?