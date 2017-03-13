Sen. Bob Casey Asks Ethics Office To Assess Trump’s Deals

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic Sen. Bob Casey is asking a government ethics office to assess whether President Donald Trump’s business dealings make his administration vulnerable to conflicts of interest.
In a letter to the Office of Government Ethics, the Pennsylvania lawmaker says Trump’s refusal to divest from his companies has exposed the administration to conflicts of interest on an “unprecedented scale.”
Americans deserve a President free from financial conflicts & I will continue to hold @POTUS accountable until he fulfills that obligation. pic.twitter.com/w42Zqp1WE7
— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) March 13, 2017
Casey asks whether any of Trump’s foreign deals could violate the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution. The clause prohibits U.S. officeholders from accepting gifts from foreign countries.
The director of the ethics office, Walter Shaub, strongly criticized Trump for not divesting earlier this year. Shaub said Trump was breaking decades of tradition by presidents who set up blind trusts for their assets.
