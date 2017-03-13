NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Lane Of I-79

March 13, 2017 6:29 AM By Amy Wadas
Filed Under: Amy Wadas, Interstate 79

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer overturned along Interstate 79 Monday morning, which caused some traffic backups.

According to officials at the scene, the crash happened on the northbound side of the road near mile marker 63.2 around 3:10 a.m.

As of 6:30 a.m., the overturned truck was still off to the side of the road, but traffic was getting by in both lanes.

There are no reported injuries.

