Wife Of Former Sheriff Sgt. Says She Fell, Was Not ‘Body Slammed’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Allegheny County Sheriff Sgt. Curtis Sowder is charged with assaulting his wife in their Bridgeville home back in January.

Last month Sowder thought he had a plea agreement that would have dismissed the charges against him if he completed an anger management course. But soon after the deal was reached, the District Attorney’s office withdrew that agreement.

On Monday the hearing proceeded with a Bridgeville police officer testifying he witnessed Sowder “body slam” his wife in the living room of their home. The officer likened it to a WWE type move. Police testified that this was not the first domestic call to the Sowder’s home.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The alleged victim in the case, Amy Sowder, who told the court she was intoxicated at the time of the incident and not behaving rationally.

“She testified she wasn’t slammed, she was restrained, her foot caught his and they fell,” defense attorney Blaine Jones said.

Police described Amy Sowder’s injuries as a head wound and fracture of the arm. In an early court appearance she wore a bandage. After charges were held for court, Curtis and Amy Sowder left together.

“They came to court together today, they sat next to each other the entire time and they just left together so it’s my understanding they have reconciled,” Jones said.