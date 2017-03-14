Best St. Patrick’s Day Bars In Pittsburgh

By Allen Foster “Éirinn go Brách!” might not be a phrase you’d expect to hear in Pittsburgh, but truth is, the Steel City is bristling with one of the largest Irish populations in the United States. Because of that, the ‘Burgh is an ideal location to profess your emerald allegiance. Especially on St. Patrick’s Day. You can enjoy the parade, take part in a massive bar crawl, or get together with friends, family, and neighbors to celebrate your ancestry with pints and cheers. If it’s the latter, you’ll want a place that truly understands and caters to your needs. Here are some of the best pubs in Pittsburgh to help you paint the town green this St. Patrick’s Day.

Monterey Pub

1227 Monterey St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 322-6535

www.montereypub.com The streets throughout this North Side neighborhood are lined with beautiful mansions dating back to the 1800s. Nestled in this historic Victorian-era district, the Monterey Pub is a cozy establishment that features antique carved mahogany booths, a fireplace, and an inviting atmosphere. Besides the ample supply of beverages, this delight has an entire menu section devoted to classic Irish Pub fare. From potato pancakes with Irish banger sausage and sauerkraut to Shepherd’s pie, the Monterey Pub offers an exquisite piece of Ireland in Pittsburgh’s Mexican War Streets section.

Mahoney’s Restaurant

949 Liberty Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 471-4243

www.mahoneysrestaurant.com Looking for a quaint room with a genuine neighborhood feel? Mahoney’s Restaurant is that little Irish gem. You get a friendly staff, a casual atmosphere, and a wide variety of food ranging from “Baked Honey Dill Glazed Salmon” to “The Burgh Thing,” a burger stuffed with blue cheese and topped with sautéed onion, peppers, mushrooms and bacon. The draft beers are all 16 oz. pints with the exception of Guinness and Harps, which are 20 oz. If that’s not reason enough to make this your St. Paddy’s Day destination, the establishment is conveniently located in downtown Pittsburgh, directly across from the August Wilson Center.

Riley’s Pour House

215 East Main St.

Carnegie, PA 15106

(412) 279-0770

www.rileyspourhouse.com Sean Collier of Pittsburgh Magazine called Riley's Pour House "the most authentic Irish bar in or around Pittsburgh." Owners Jim and Cheryl Riley have crafted the Carnegie Pour House with love and care and authenticity, ensuring the cherished establishment delivers nothing but the best. Their menu offers everything from a "Shanty Salad" to "Irish Lamb Stew." The bar is stocked with a number of fine Irish whiskeys, scotch (single and blended), and imported Irish beers. If you're looking for more than a St. Patrick's Day destination, Riley's Pour House has a jam-packed entertainment calendar with trivia, music, special events, and storytelling!

Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle

2329 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 642-6622

www.harpandfiddle.com The idea of opening a friendly pub where everyone could just relax and be real came about after a few beers — as all great ideas do! While sitting in a German establishment, founders Anne Mullaney, Brian Mullaney, and Sean Patrick Murphy decided there was a need to better service Pittsburgh’s Irish community. Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle is that place, a warm, inviting bar that is dedicated to all things Irish. For St. Patrick’s Day, the venue sets up a large tent, brings in area bands, and just pulls out all the stops to offer the community and incredible party that runs for two days! With an expansive menu featuring Irish specialties and a bar with a dozen beers on tap, Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle is the perfect place to celebrate the Irish inside us all!