Bouchette On Hightower Visiting Steelers: ‘I Don’t Get It’

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)- The Pittsburgh Steelers are stirring the waters in free agency and one visit today from New England Patriots’ linebacker Dont’a Hightower has sparked some interest among the fans.

Our Steelers Insider Ed Bouchette joined Cook and Poni to discuss the visit among other Steelers headlines.

“I don’t understand it really,” Bouchette said. “They have other needs.”

Bouchette says that Hightower would strengthen the inside linebacker position, but they need help outside and at cornerback.

“It seems like a dog and pony show,” Bouchette added. “I just don’t get it.”

Bouchette expects that he would get a better deal in New England and that the Steelers would not match anything close to $12-15 million a season.

He points out that the Steelers could address the corner position in the draft because it is a draft stacked with corners and outside pass rushers, which the Steelers are desperate for.

Bouchette says the Steelers could bring linebacker Jarvis Jones back on a one-year prove it deal because they could get him cheap for a guy looking to increase his value on the free agent market next season.

Le’Veon Bell had surgery yesterday, but Bouchette said that he doesn’t see it as a big problem.

Listen to the full interview here including Bouchette’s thoughts on other potential Steelers targets and ones they may have missed on.

