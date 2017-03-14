Butler Co. School Working To Contain Norovirus Outbreak

BUTLER (KDKA) – The South Butler County School District is trying to contain a norovirus outbreak.
The district sent a letter home to parents after several students called out sick at South Butler Primary School.
The letter said the district plans to clean and disinfect all public areas, restrooms and classrooms.
It also said that the safety and well-being of the students is a top priority and asked parents to keep students home from school if they are showing any symptoms that mimic a stomach virus.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter