WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Butler Co. School Working To Contain Norovirus Outbreak

March 14, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: Brenda Waters, Norovirus, South Butler County School District, South Butler Primary School

BUTLER (KDKA) – The South Butler County School District is trying to contain a norovirus outbreak.

The district sent a letter home to parents after several students called out sick at South Butler Primary School.

The letter said the district plans to clean and disinfect all public areas, restrooms and classrooms.

It also said that the safety and well-being of the students is a top priority and asked parents to keep students home from school if they are showing any symptoms that mimic a stomach virus.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia