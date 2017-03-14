Cal U Assistant Coach Accused Of Sexting 2 Teens

CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) — An assistant football coach at California University of Pennsylvania is accused of sending inappropriate messages to two teenagers.

Police say he used Snapchat to send the messages to the boys.

Patrick Onesko, 27, is currently the defensive line coach for the Cal U football team. Before that, he was an assistant coach for South Fayette High School.

But now, Onesko is facing a list of charges, including corruption of minors and criminal solicitation of a minor.

“There was lewd sexting and comments via text messaging from this individual,” said South Fayette Police Chief John Phoennik.

Police say Onesko is accused of using the social media app, Snapchat to ask the boys, both age 15, for pictures of body parts and also referenced various sexual acts.

“We searched the IP addresses of the computers and were able to find out that it came back to the individual the being accused,” said Chief Phoennik.

Police confiscated Onesko’s personal computers and one from Cal U. They also took several phones as part of their investigation.

Cal U officials said late Tuesday that they just heard about the allegations and are following their internal investigation procedures.

South Fayette School District said it too had just learned of the investigation. Onesko resigned over two years ago.

“At this point, there is nothing else to be concerned about. The investigation is complete, charges are already on him. We are just waiting for him to turn himself in,” said Chief Phoennik.