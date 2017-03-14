Ex-Police Officer Accused Of Inappropriately Texting Teen Girl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh Police officer is accused of allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a minor.

Former Officer John Serak, 51, of Ambridge, Beaver County, is facing a number of charges, including unlawful contact with a minor and criminal solicitation.

Allegheny County Police and the District Attorney’s Office began an investigation last year after the teenager complained to her mother that she felt uncomfortable about what Serak was saying to her online.

The girl’s phone was turned over to an undercover female detective who pretended to be the teenager. Investigators say the sexting messages continued.

Serak allegedly began one conversation by asking the girl, ‘What are your wearing right now? You always look very nice in jeans and in shorts, and I’d say you look hot, but that would be weird.”

In another text message, Serak is accused of saying, “I dreamt that you kissed me and you told me that you loved me. It was like a boyfriend-girlfriend thing, if you know what I mean.”

He allegedly texted the girl, “I’m hoping we can see each other soon and I wish I could wrap my arms around you and give you a big hug.”

According to court papers, Serak repeatedly told the girl to delete all the texts “because we could get in big trouble if people read these.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Serak’s Facebook page says he’s a former Pittsburgh Police SWAT officer and also worked with the city bomb squad.

He has a hearing scheduled March 28.