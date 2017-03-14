Furry Tails: Spunky Pup’s Epic Agility Course Fail Captures Hearts

We’d give Olly an A for effort… and excitement!

The spunky and adorable little Jack Russell Terrier tried his paw at the agility course at the Crufts Dog Show recently, but all didn’t go according to plan.

But that’s okay because while he probably came in last place, Olly had a great time.

“It’s been amazing. I can’t believe the response that he’s had from the YouTube clip. It’s been absolutely outstanding. He’s had so much fun,” said Karen Parker, Olly’s owner.

Not only did Olly’s obstacle course attempt entertain the crowd at the show, it’s now entertaining millions around the world online.

Olly wasn’t going to be contained during his run on the course. The little guy was bound and determined to do it his way, and that’s exactly what he did.

He ran around, ignoring Parker’s commands and skipping or just not finishing some of the obstacles. At one point, he even misjudges one of the hurdle challenges, hits the bar and snout-plants into the ground.

But Olly was not hurt. He got right back up and kept going. He seems to be a bounce-back kind of pup anyway.

Parker says Olly was abandoned in a basket at 6-weeks-old. He was cared for by an animal welfare group in Great Britain and she adopted him at 10- or 11-weeks-old and they have been together ever since.

He’s now 5.

Parker says her pup just loves agility challenges and has always been a “real character.”

And now, everyone around the world knows it. Despite his lackluster performance in the ring, he’s put smiles on the faces of people around the world with the video that has gone viral. It’s been viewed more than three million times on YouTube.

Olly is teaching everyone that sometimes you just have to let loose and do things your own way. It’s not always about winning, sometimes it’s just about having fun!

_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24