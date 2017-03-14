Grandmother Charged With DUI After Crashing Car, Injuring Boy

RESERVE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A local grandmother is charged with driving drunk with her grandson in the car.

Police say both were injured when she lost control and crashed.

Reserve Township Police say they found a car with heavy front-end damage blocking traffic in the 2400-block of Mt. Troy Road.

The driver, identified as 51-year-old Kimmarie Nesbit and her grandson were riding in the car when she lost control and crashed into a telephone pole, causing guide wires to fall into the street.

Nesbit suffered a laceration on her forehead and her grandson had cuts on his lip and chin.

While they were being evaluated by paramedics, officers say they noticed she had bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech.

Police say Nesbit told them that she was under the influence and incapable of driving because she had been drinking alcoholic beverages.

After she was taken to the hospital, police obtained a search warrant needed for a blood sample. Police say it showed Nesbit had a blood alcohol level of point .184.

Police filed a Child Line report because a juvenile was in the car.

The accident happened less than a mile away from Nesbit’s home in Reserve Township. She has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless driving.