Market District Recipes: Pea Champ, Salmon & Falafel

If you’re looking for some delicious new recipes to try, check out these three from the Giant Eagle Market District!

Pea Champ

(Courtesy of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Serves: 15-20

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

5 lb potatoes

4 spring onions – thinly sliced white and green

3 cups fresh peas

1 cup milk, heated

1 lb butter, cubed

pinch sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Bring potatoes to a boil in large soup pot of water. Turn down to a simmer and cook until fork tender.

Meanwhile, combine the peas, onions, milk and sugar in a pot and cook until just tender, 3-4 minutes. Mash the peas slightly in the liquid.

When potatoes are done, drain the potatoes. Remove the skins and mash in a large mixing bowl.

Combine potatoes and butter with the pea mixture, mash together.

Season the mixture with salt and pepper.

Salmon with Citrus Vinaigrette

(Courtesy of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Market District™ extra-virgin olive oil

2tbsp orange juice

2tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp orange zest

½ tsp lime zest

1 tbsp shallot, minced

1 tbsp snipped chives

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 tablespoons canola oil

1 ¾ lb Faroe Island Salad

Directions:

In a small saucepan, combine the orange, lemon and lime juices and simmer over moderate heat until reduced by half. Let cool to room temperature. Whisk in the zests, shallot, chives and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Season the salmon fillets with salt and pepper. Preheat a large sauté pan over medium high-heat. Add the oil to the pan and place the salmon fillets in the pan. Cook until the salmon reaches an internal temperature of 145° internal temperature.

Place the salmon on a platter and drizzle the vinaigrette over top.

Falafel

(Courtesy Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1lb dried beans (chick peas, fava beans or combination of both)

¼ cup Italian parsley, chopped

2 tbsp cilantro, chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

¾ cup onion, chopped

¼ cup green onions, chopped

2 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp baking soda

1 dash of cayenne pepper (optional)

½ tsp cumin

Directions:

Place the beans in a bowl and cover with water. Cover and soak overnight.

Drain the beans; place in a food processor and pulse until they resemble bread crumbs. Put aside in a large bowl.

Place the garlic, onions, green onions, parsley, cilantro, salt, peppers in the food processor and run for a couple of minutes until they turn into a paste.

Add the onion mixture, baking soda and cumin to the beans; knead the falafel until it reaches a thick doughy texture.

Heat 1 inch deep of cooking oil in the frying pan over medium heat

Scoop into small golf ball size balls; flatten slightly then drop gently into the frying pan. Serve with tahini sauce

Fry the falafel on both sides until deep golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

To bake falafel: Preheat oven to 400°. Place the falafel on an oiled sheet tray. Bake for 8-10 minutes until golden.

Tahini Sauce

1 cup plain yogurt

3 tbsp tahini

4 tbsp lemon Juice

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt to taste

Place the ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined.