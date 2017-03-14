New App Makes It Easy To Connect With Lawmakers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Across America, there’s growing political activism — marches on Washington and the offices of members of Congress — engaging political leaders on a variety of issues.

“Like many people, I didn’t know how to do that,” admits Brandon Peterson.

So the Seattle software engineer developed a free app called Capitol Call.

“Essentially, it’s a mobile app that uses the user’s GPS or allows them to enter their home address and will automatically provide them with contact information for their representative, so that’s state and federal legislatures,” Peterson told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Tuesday.

At the touch of a finger, the app pulls up federal and state elected officials, and makes it easy to call their offices.

Peterson: “Right there on the main screen of the app is a big button that allows you to click and call.”

Delano: “Click and call?”

Peterson: “Click and call. That’s it.”

To test whether it works, KDKA’s Jon Delano downloaded Capitol Call, typed in his home address, and his U.S. senators were listed along with his member of Congress.

Under each name was a phone number, and a quick call to one checked out.

Besides Washington lawmakers, the app has state senators and state representatives, along with telephone numbers, so it’s easy to call them and complain about whatever you want.

The app also links to lawmakers’ social media contacts like Facebook and Twitter.

Peterson hopes his app will help more citizens connect.

“I want to make sure that we’re all engaged and involved in a positive way,” says Peterson.