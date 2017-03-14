WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

New Heinz Ketchup Ads Inspired By ‘Mad Men’

March 14, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: Heinz, Mad Men

NEW YORK (AP) – Heinz is launching ketchup ads inspired by the TV show “Mad Men.”

The idea of the campaign, which shows foods like French fries and hamburgers up close without any condiments, is to underscore that they need ketchup to be complete.

Kraft Heinz is noting tongue-in-cheek that the “Pass the Heinz” campaign was created by the main character of “Mad Men,” ad executive Don Draper. It is also crediting Draper’s fictional ad agency, Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce, as well as its real-life agency.

The Kraft Heinz Co. says the campaign will run as traditional print ads, such as in the New York Post, and on outdoor billboards.

“Mad Men,” a drama set in the 1960s New York advertising world, ended its seven-season run in 2015.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

