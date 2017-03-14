Join us on Saturday, April 29th from 8AM-1PM at the Cranberry Marriott North for Senior Life Today a FREE, interactive day filled with information for active and transitional seniors and their loved ones.
Hear informative speakers, gather essential information and ask important questions. Find out about services available within local communities that can help families in their everyday lives as they transition through their senior years. KDKA personalities will be onsite through the day and Rob Pratte will broadcast live during the event.
Topics and exhibits will range from health care, insurance, finance and legal to nutrition, housing, emotional support and more.
Breakout Session Schedule
9AM: Allegheny Health Network – Healthcare At Home
Don’t miss this informative event that’s FREE to the public. Check back for more information including hourly giveaways, guest speakers, additional breakout sessions and more!