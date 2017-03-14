WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Man In Custody In Connection With South Side Bike Shop Break-In

March 14, 2017 7:40 AM By Amy Wadas
SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) – A man is in custody in connection with a break-in at a bike shop on the South Side.

According to police, a man smashed a window at Thick Bikes and stole a bicycle around 12:30 a.m.

The suspect, Tacey McCoy, 45, of Homestead, was found near the Birmingham Bridge with blood on him.

Just before the break-in, there was a reported stabbing near the intersection of 19th and Merriman streets.

It is unclear if the suspect is responsible for the stabbing.

