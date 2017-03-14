Tiny Town, Known As “The Village That Garbage Built,” Up For Sale

REDUCTION, Pa. (KDKA) — Tiny house living is all the rage these days. People are getting rid of their mini-mansions and buying something, well, much smaller.

If you’re interested in that kind of lifestyle reduction, a place actually called Reduction, located in Westmoreland County, is the place you want to to. But you can’t just buy one house there; you have to buy them all.

The town of Reduction is one street with 19 small, single-family rentals. For the people there, it’s the perfect place to live.

“Everybody back here is nice they’re friendly and it’s safe,” said Ashley Kudlik, a resident of Reduction. “We can let kids outside, we know they’re safe, everybody comes through here slow.”

“It’s peaceful; there’s no crime,” says Diane Trotter, another resident.

Reduction got its name from the “reduction,” or nearby garbage recycling plant in the early 20th century. The homes were former company housing for the workers.

In 1948, the Stawovey family bought the homes, but now they’re looking to get out of the property management business, so Reduction, the entire village is on the market for $1.5 million.

“I’m not happy about it. I hope to live back here forever,” said Kudlik.

“It’s going to be bittersweet because we know all the neighbors. They’re all good people,” said Trotter. “I’m going to cry. We’ll miss it, if they sell it.”

Rent is low and pets are allowed, but for the people who live in Reduction, there is so much more to the town that was once called “The Village That Garbage Built.”

“Hopefully, whoever buys it next, keeps us all in mind when they come in here, and hopefully we can keep living back here ‘cause we like it,” said Kudlik.

There are so many things up in the air regarding where the people of Reduction will end up, but the people who own the village now say they’re going give them a year to find a new place to live if they want.