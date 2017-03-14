Woman Creates Authentic Muslim Hijabs For Dolls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local woman is taking steps to create authentic Muslim hijabs for dolls.

According to the Tribune Review, the idea started when Gisele Barreto Fetterman was playing with her 5-year-old daughter.

It was right after the Women’s March on Washington, and they were holding their own march – with dolls – at their home in Braddock.

Fetterman, who is married to Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, says she realized there were no Muslim dolls among the group, and knew she had to do something to change that.

She contacted with her friend Safaa Bokhari, of Oakland. Bokhari is from Saudi Arabia, and is living in the United States while her husband continues his studies at the University of Pittsburgh.

Together, they created “Hello Hijab.” It’s a small, colorful cloth – similar to a traditional Muslim hijab – that fits Barbie dolls.

The hijabs won’t be available until April 1, but they are currently in production locally. The first batch was made by a woman in Rankin. But future batches will be made by a Muslim seamstress in Pittsburgh.

The finished product will cost about $6 apiece.

For more information on the “Hello Hijab” project, you can visit the website: https://www.forgoodpgh.org/about/.