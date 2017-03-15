WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

70-Pound Popcorn Ball, Valued At $700, Stolen From Ohio Shop

March 15, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop, Ohio

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (AP) – It’s a new twist on sticky fingers: Police say someone swiped a 70-pound popcorn ball worth hundreds of dollars from a suburban Cleveland shop where it was being auctioned.

The oversized snack dyed red, white and blue was taken from outside the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop over the weekend, and police have asked area residents to keep an eye out for it.

Shop owner Dewey Forward tells Cleveland.com the popcorn ball can be returned with no questions asked and no charges filed, but it hasn’t turned up so far.

It was created for a New Year’s Eve popcorn ball drop and was being auctioned this week, with the proceeds slated to go toward renovations of a town hall. It’s valued at $700.

