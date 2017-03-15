Beaver Co. Humane Society Caring For Dog Shot In Jaw

CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A veterinarian made a shocking discovery while operating on a stray dog brought to the Beaver County Humane Society.

The dog had been running loose in Aliquippa since January. It was finally trapped by Animal Finders of Beaver County on Feb. 22.

During an initial evaluation, humane society officials noticed a lump on the dog’s jaw. While undergoing surgery, the veterinarian found the lump was actually a bullet from a 9 mm handgun.

“When the staff examined him, we assumed he had a cyst or a tumor. We had no idea until they operated that he had a bullet in his jaw,” Communications Liaison Mike Romigh said in a statement.

They have named him Eli and he is believed to be about 2 years old.

After alerting Aliquippa Police, the humane society is now working to rehab Eli.

“He is slowly regaining his faith in human beings as he had become quite shut down with his recent experiences. We are searching for an experienced, PATIENT, volunteer foster home that can help us work with him and continue to bring him out of his shell. We want to see this dog successfully adopted into a loving, permanent home, but we know it will take some time to get him over his fear of people and new situations,” BCHS Executive Director Susan Salyards said.

