Former Pa. Rep. Seeking Help For ‘Pathological Gambling Addiction’ After Law License Suspension

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former state representative Jesse White is once again in trouble with the law.

His license to practice law has now been suspended by the state Supreme Court.

Years back, KDKA exposed White for posing under false identities on the internet to attack political opponents.

Since leaving the legislature, White has been a practicing attorney – until now.

The state Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended his law license on a temporary emergency basis, finding evidence that he misappropriated more than $100,000 in money entrusted to him by a half a dozen legal clients.

The Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Review Board found that in the last half of 2016, those clients entrusted White with some $118,000, but that all but $12,000 of that money was drawn down by White for purposes unrelated to his representing them.

In response, attorneys for White said he has advised the Disciplinary Board that he was seeking help for a “pathological gambling addiction,” and that the transfers were “all related to the gambling addiction.”

They go to say that he has sought help for that addiction and he believes he can restore those funds within 30 days, using “legitimately acquired funds.”

Two years ago, White’s mother sued him, accusing her son of stealing her name to open a credit card account and rack up more than $27,000 in charges – allegedly lavishing the money on extravagances ranging from Pittsburgh Penguins season tickets to his own destination wedding in Las Vegas.

The suspension of White’s law license is on an emergency basis. It’s unclear if at this point, White will face criminal charges.