More Snow Expected To Fall On Pittsburgh Area Wednesday

March 15, 2017 4:56 AM
Pittsburgh, Snow, Winter Weather

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Snow covered roads in the Pittsburgh area Wednesday morning, with more expected to fall later in the day.

KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley says scattered snow showers will pose a risk to drivers with road conditions potentially changing quickly in a short amount of time.

“Expect snow showers to stick around through the late afternoon hours as we continue to have lake effect snow along with a broad upper low pushing by,” Smiley said. He added that this may be the coldest morning we see for some time.

Conditions were cold and windy Wednesday morning, with a 30 miles per hour gust recorded at Pittsbugh International Airport between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Meantime, at least 10 flights in and out of Pittsburgh International Airport were canceled Wednesday due to the winter storm that hit much of the Northeast.

