Police: Mother Says ‘She Didn’t Want The Kids Anyway’ After 2 Sons Overdose At School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bond was revoked and increased in court Wednesday for an East McKeesport mother whose young sons went to school and overdosed on prescription drugs.

Samantha Brown was sent back to the Allegheny County Jail and is facing a long list of charges, including endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault as well as other counts.

According to the criminal complaint, Brown is accused of giving her 8- and 9-year-old sons Klonopin, a prescription drug used to treat seizures and panic disorders.

On March 1, investigators say both boys went to Propel Braddock Hills Elementary, where they became extremely ill.

The criminal complaint said the 8-year-old boy was found “laid out on the floor unresponsive. The floor was full of vomit and he was foaming at the mouth.”

As the principal was attending to him, she received word his 9-year-old brother was also sick.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy “was being held up by two instructional coaches and was foaming at the mouth. He was not vomiting, but was dazed.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Both boys were rushed to Children’s Hospital.

The boys told school officials, police and hospital personnel that their mother “made them take Klonopin” that morning.

The boys still had some of the pills on them, and they were taken by the hospital for further testing.

When Brown arrived at the hospital, police say she “did not give a viable account of what happened and provided multiple accounts of what happened to her children.”

When police interviewed her, she allegedly told them, “She didn’t want the kids anyway.”

Brown’s bail was revoked and increased to half a million dollars because she made contact with one of her sons and other circumstances.