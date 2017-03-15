WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Penguins Sign College Free Agent Zach Aston-Reese

By: Casey Shea March 15, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: Northeastern University, Pittsburgh Penguins, Zach Aston-Reese

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to terms with a college free agent.

According to the Penguins’ official website, the team has signed Zach Aston-Reese to a two-year deal.

Aston-Reese recently finished up a four-year career at Northeastern University, where he amassed 148 points (66 goals, 82 assists) in 145 games.

This past season he led the NCAA in points (63) and goals (31).

The 6-foot, 180 pound forward is from Staten Island, New York. While his contract doesn’t begin until next season, he will now report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an amateur tryout contract.

Aston-Reese’s offensive totals increased every season at Northeastern University. He also spent three-plus seasons in the USHL.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia