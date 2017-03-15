Penguins Sign College Free Agent Zach Aston-Reese

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to terms with a college free agent.
According to the Penguins’ official website, the team has signed Zach Aston-Reese to a two-year deal.
Aston-Reese recently finished up a four-year career at Northeastern University, where he amassed 148 points (66 goals, 82 assists) in 145 games.
This past season he led the NCAA in points (63) and goals (31).
The 6-foot, 180 pound forward is from Staten Island, New York. While his contract doesn’t begin until next season, he will now report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an amateur tryout contract.
Aston-Reese’s offensive totals increased every season at Northeastern University. He also spent three-plus seasons in the USHL.
