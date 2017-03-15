WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Pennsylvania’s Zippo Lighter Factory Lays Off 38 Workers

March 15, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Zippo

BRADFORD, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s iconic Zippo lighter factory has laid off 38 workers, blaming a slowdown in the company’s North American business and a glut of inventory in China.

Mark Paup, Zippo Manufacturing Co.’s president and CEO, says the company used to ship its product to China through a Hong Kong importer. Zippo, based in Bradford, about 130 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, now has 533 workers.

The company took control of its Chinese imports because of problems with black market counterfeit lighters and gray market lighters. Gray market lighters are legitimate Zippo products shipped to China outside legal import rules.

The company took over importing to China and last year had a boom in production to fill that demand, but now Paup says the company has determined it has too much inventory there.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia