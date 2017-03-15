Police Investigating Double Shooting In Pitcairn

PITCAIRN (KDKA) — Police have been called to the scene of a double shooting in Pitcairn.

It happened after 8 p.m. in an alley off of the 500-block of Broadway Avenue.

According to initial reports from police, the victims are two men. Both were taken to the hospital.

Sources say at least one of the victims was critically wounded.

There’s no word yet on what prompted the shooting.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

