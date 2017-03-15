Registration Open For Shale Insight 2017 Conference

The Shale Insight 2017 Conference and Exhibit is coming to Pittsburgh this fall and registration is now open.
The event will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from Sept. 27-28.
According to a press release, the event “will provide participants a front-row seat for the most important discussion on shale development, featuring some of the most prominent industry and government leaders. Attendees will network with the most influential industry executives and innovative thought leaders throughout the two days of technical and public affairs insight sessions, major keynote addresses, and dynamic exhibit hall featuring all the major shale players.”
For more information, visit the event website here.
You can also register for the event here.