Several Crashes Reported As Snow Causes Slick Driving Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow-covered roads greeted drivers as they headed to work this morning.

There were some accidents reported throughout the area, and they were likely caused by slick conditions.

While the snow started overnight, there wasn’t enough to plow.

“It has to be 3 inches for us to plow, we might put a plow down for 2, but it’s not gonna be very effective,” Mike Gable, of Pittsburgh Public Works, said.

However, there was enough to make things dicey on the roads.

“This city gets paralyzed in a bit of rain so a little bit of snow they just have to patient, know that the crews are out and we’re doing our job,” Gable said.

In the City of Pittsburgh, Gable said 50 trucks were out treating the roads with rock salt and liquid calcium chloride because of the extremely cold conditions.

Gable says one of the things that made this morning particularly difficult for crews is that there wasn’t much traffic on the roadways and that you need that traffic to make the materials work.

Whether it be Mother Nature or operator error, it created a perfect storm when the morning rush hit and the accidents stacked up around town.

One happened in Oakland at Fifth Avenue and Craig Street, where a person had to be taken away in an ambulance.

Minutes later, there was another crash around the corner on Baum Boulevard near Millvale Avenue, where a Port Authority bus collided with a car.

Another crash happened on the border of Shadyside and East Liberty. There, another person was injured in an accident on Centre Avenue at South Graham Street.

Gable said conditions should get better throughout the day and that they’ll be focusing on getting the primary and secondary roads cleared first before hitting the alleyways.

