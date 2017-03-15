Woman, 9 Dogs Rescued From Burning Home In Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — A woman and her dogs are safe after firefighters rescued them from a burning home in Beaver County on Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the house in the 1800-block of Third Avenue in Beaver Falls after the woman called 911 saying she was trapped on the second floor.

Firefighters used a ladder to get her down.

Nine dogs were also rescued from the home.

One of them reportedly bit a firefighter who was trying to help it. The fireman was treated at the scene and okay.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The rescued woman was treated for smoke inhalation and none of the dogs were hurt.

Officials believe the fire may have started in the kitchen.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.