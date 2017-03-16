Car Crashes Into Front Porch, 2 People Hospitalized

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a two-vehicle crash near the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighbor.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Stayton Street and Woodland Avenue.

One of the cars slammed into the porch of a home.

The intersection of Stayton St and Woodland Ave was shut down due to a serious accident in which both drivers transported. @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/f6uqEpaDiV — Fletcher Rumbaugh (@Rumbaugh78) March 16, 2017

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. There’s been no word on the condition of either person.

An accident at Stayton Street and Woodland Ave which sent both drivers to the hospital and 1 car into a house. @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Rl1W5Xz0YX — Fletcher Rumbaugh (@Rumbaugh78) March 16, 2017

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter