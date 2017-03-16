EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Car Crashes Into Front Porch, 2 People Hospitalized

March 16, 2017 8:54 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Crash, Marshall-Shadeland, Woods Run

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a two-vehicle crash near the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighbor.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Stayton Street and Woodland Avenue.

One of the cars slammed into the porch of a home.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. There’s been no word on the condition of either person.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    March 16, 2017 at 9:23 PM

    Probably out job hunting

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia