Chef Bill Fuller’s Soup Recipes

Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to show off some delicious soup recipes that are perfect for these cold weather days!

Broccoli, Cheddar, and Jalapeno Soup

1 ea. Medium onion, diced

2 Tbs. Butter

3 ea. Cloves garlic, sliced

1 stalk Celery, sliced into moons

1 ea. Jalapeno, sliced, de-seeded if a less spicy soup is desired

2 bunch Broccoli, stems sliced into ¼” slices, florets (cut into tiny florets) reserved

2 C. Heavy cream

4 C. Grated mild cheddar

Salt and pepper

1. Sweat onions in butter until soft.

2. Add garlic, celery and jalapeno and sweat until aromatic and soft.

3. Add broccoli stems. Add water to just cover. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer.

4. When stems are soft, add cream. Bring to a simmer.

5. Using an immersion blender, pure well. While pureeing, add in cheese so it emulsifies.

6. When cheese is fully added, stir in florets.

7. Hold warm. Grate additional cheese atop when serving.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Chestnut Soup

1 ea. Butternut squash

¾ # Chestnut meats (From approximately 1# whole chestnuts)

1 Tbs. Olive oil

2 Tbs. Butter

1 ea Small onion, diced

Chicken stock (May substitute vegetable stock to keep vegetarian)

1 grate Nutmeg

½ C. Heavy cream

Salt and pepper

Garnish

Sour cream

Chopped parsley

1. Split squash in half lengthwise. Rub cut face with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place cut face down on a baking sheet.

2. Place in a pre-heated 375° oven and cook until soft to the touch in the middle of the neck (about half an hour to forty-five minutes).

3. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly. Scrape meat out of skin and reserve.

4. Sweat onions in butter until translucent. Add squash and barely cover with stock. Bring to a boil and simmer gently with stirring for 10 minutes.

5. Puree in blender and strain to remove any remaining bits of squash.

6. Return to pot and bring to simmer. Add cream and adjust consistency with stock if necessary. Season well with salt and pepper and the barest grate or two of fresh nutmeg. The goal is to use the nutmeg to enhance the flavor of the squash, not to make the soup taste like pumpkin pie filling.

7. Top with a small dollop of sour cream, chopped hazelnuts, and chopped parsley.

Chick Pea Chili

Makes 4 BIG burritos

2 Lb Peeled, washed tomatillos

2 ea. Whole jalapenos, de-stemmed

½ C. Rough chopped white onion

4 cloves Whole garlic

2 tsp. Salt

1 32 oz. can Garbanzo beans (Chick Peas), drained and rinsed

1 ea. Small Spanish onion, sliced thinly to julienne

1 Tbs. Black pepper

2 Tbs. Salt

¼ C Olive oil

2 Tbs. Chopped cilantro

1. Clean tomatillos by immersing in water and removing skins.

2. Place tomatillos in a heavy-duty ovenproof pot with whole jalapenos, onion, whole garlic, salt and olive oil.

3. Place pot in a 500° oven and roast vegetables until soft and nicely browned.

4. Put roasted tomatillo mixture through a food mill.

5. Return mixture to pot. Add chickpeas. Bring to a simmer.

6. Stir in cilantro.

Stone Soup

1 ea. Stone, clean and hopefully sterilized

2 # Potatoes, diced

1 C. Lentils

2 ea. Bay leaves

1 C. Diced onion

1 C. Diced carrot

1 C. Diced Celery

3 ea. Garlic cloves, sliced

1 ea. Small bunch greens (mustard, kale, chard, sliced/chopped)

2 C. Green beans snipped and cut

4 C. Diced tomatoes

1 C. fresh cut corn

Whatever fresh herbs are available

Olive oil

Salt and pepper, very important

Splash of olive oil.

1 ea. Baguette, cut into chunks

1. Place stone in pot. Cover with water and season well with salt and pepper. Perform this act in full view of poor, hungry villagers.

2. Make a fire. Begin heating pot on fire. When first villager comes to question, describe the soup that you are making and that it would be delicious if only you had a few potatoes. When villager brings potatoes, dice them and add them.

3. When second villager arrives, describe how you are making Stone Soup and that it will be delicious, and that all you need is a few lentils. When villager brings them, add to soup. (Be careful to inspect the lentils for rocks before adding.)

4. Continue to suggest ingredients as villagers arrive. Add in sequence. Allow pot to simmer all the while. Chat with villagers. Relax around the fire.

5. Stir occasionally.

6. When olive oil and fresh herbs have been added, remove from fire. Ask if anyone has a stale chunk of bread. Cut it up to fit in bowls. Pour soup over bread. Serve everyone!