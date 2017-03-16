WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Fayette County School District To Close 4 Elementary Schools

March 16, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: Connellsville, Connellsville Area School Board, Connellsville Area School District, Ross Guidotti

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) – Some elementary schools in Fayette County are closing.

The Connellsville Area School Board has voted to close four of the district’s eight elementary schools.

Students who attend Dunbar Township, Clifford Pritts, South Side and Connellsville Township elementary schools will be moved to other schools.

The district said the decision was made due to declining enrollment.

