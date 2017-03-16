Police: Father Accused Of Severely Beat 4 Young Sons

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A father is in jail after being accused of beating his four young sons.
Police say 32-year-old Steven Jenkins, of Garfield, beat the boys so severely one of the boys suffered seizures.
The abuse allegedly took place at his home on Dreary Street.
Police say Jenkins had joint custody of the kids and would see them on weekends.
Jenkins is facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children.
