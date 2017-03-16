High Lead Level Detected In Sink Water At Colfax Upper Elementary School

SPRINGDALE (KKDA) — Allegheny Valley School District posted on social media Thursday concerning the results of water testing recently conducted.
“In light of current events concerning the quality of area water, the Allegheny Valley School District took the proactive approach to have the water in all of its buildings tested for lead,” the post read.
The testing took place on Mar. 10.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
On Thursday morning, the District was notified that one classroom sink at Colfax Upper Elementary School recorded higher levels of lead than acceptable.
According to the announcement, upon hearing these results, the District immediately implemented the following precautionary measures:
- All classroom sinks and drinking fountains were turned off.
- Bottled water was made readily available for students and staff.
- Further elective testing was arranged.
- A plan to communicate information to staff and parents was developed.
“Please know that Allegheny Valley understands the severity of this issue and will proceed with an over-abundance of caution. The health and welfare of students and staff remain our first priority,” the statement concluded.