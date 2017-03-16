Penguins, Pirates Get Into The St. Patrick’s Day Spirit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s no secret that St. Patrick’s Day is a big deal here in the ‘Burgh.
Two of Pittsburgh’s favorite sports teams are showing their festive side with some green.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are offering a St. Patrick’s Day t-shirt to those who attend GNC Student Rush.
St. Paddy’s Yay! Friday is your lucky day, students. Get this free tee when you join us for GNC Student Rush: https://t.co/pEoMyBDrx2pic.twitter.com/WYALQahot5
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 16, 2017
The Pittsburgh Pirates won’t be caught without their green on. The team announced they will sport green baseball hats for the special day.
.@Pirates tomorrow we will be wearing these. #StPatricksDaypic.twitter.com/w4Eh1m13Wm
— Scott (@bonnett_scott) March 16, 2017
If you would like to buy a green cap of your own, click here.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter