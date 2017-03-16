WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Penguins, Pirates Get Into The St. Patrick’s Day Spirit

March 16, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Penguins, Pirates, St. Patrick's Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s no secret that St. Patrick’s Day is a big deal here in the ‘Burgh.

Two of Pittsburgh’s favorite sports teams are showing their festive side with some green.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are offering a St. Patrick’s Day t-shirt to those who attend GNC Student Rush.

The Pittsburgh Pirates won’t be caught without their green on. The team announced they will sport green baseball hats for the special day.

If you would like to buy a green cap of your own, click here. 

