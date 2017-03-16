EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Police Looking For Hit & Run Driver Who Knocked Down Girl In Front Of Library

March 16, 2017 10:33 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Carnegie Library, Carnegie Library Of Pittsburgh, Hit & Run, Hit and Run, Sheraden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking witnesses to come forward in a hit and run incident last month outside of the Carnegie Library in Sheraden that injured a little girl.

According to police, the accident happened along Sherwood Avenue on Feb. 10.

Investigators say the 8-year-old victim was standing in the street when a red car drove by and knocked her to the ground.

The girl suffered a head injury, but has since recovered.

Police are now looking for the driver and the red car involved. Officials say the driver stopped at the scene and carried the little girl to the sidewalk, but then drove away.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or recognizes the car, to call them at 412-937-3095.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia