Police Looking For Hit & Run Driver Who Knocked Down Girl In Front Of Library

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking witnesses to come forward in a hit and run incident last month outside of the Carnegie Library in Sheraden that injured a little girl.
According to police, the accident happened along Sherwood Avenue on Feb. 10.
Investigators say the 8-year-old victim was standing in the street when a red car drove by and knocked her to the ground.
The girl suffered a head injury, but has since recovered.
Police are now looking for the driver and the red car involved. Officials say the driver stopped at the scene and carried the little girl to the sidewalk, but then drove away.
They are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or recognizes the car, to call them at 412-937-3095.
