Police Seek Suspect In Armed Robbery At Verona Bank

VERONA (KDKA) — Police and the FBI are working to track down a suspect who held up a bank in Verona.

The robbery happened in the afternoon hours of March 7 at the S&T Bank on Hulton Road.

According to Allegheny County Police, the suspect went up to the teller, put a bag on the counter, pulled out a silver gun and demanded money.

There’s no word on how much he got away with, but police say he got away on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build, standing at 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing about 160-170 pounds.

At the time, he was wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled up, blue jeans, gloves and a black ski mask covered the lower part of his face.

He was caught on surveillance cameras inside the bank.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 412-473-1219 or the FBI at 412-432-4000.

