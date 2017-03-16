WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Two Pennsylvania Women Charged In Fight Over Shoveled Parking Spot

March 16, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Schuylkill County

ASHLAND, Pa. (AP) – State troopers have charged two Pennsylvania women with disorderly conduct for a hair-pulling fight that erupted over a newly shoveled parking spot on a snowy street.

Troopers in Schuylkill County say a 23-year-old woman claimed she shoveled the spot only to have her 43-year-old neighbor’s husband park his pickup in it. It happened in Ashland borough on Tuesday night. The region took the brunt of that day’s winter storm.

Police say the women argued about the parking space before pushing and punching one another, and then pulling each other’s hair.

Both have been charged with disorderly conduct.

The citations are being mailed to the women.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

