Puppy Abandoned With Broken Legs Gets Her Casts Off, Continues To Recover

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Animal shelter workers say Laney, the injured puppy abandoned last month at the Animal Rescue League/Western Pa. Humane Society, is “well on her way to recovery.”

The shelter posted an update on their Facebook page saying Laney’s casts are now off her two front legs.

They say she still needs several weeks of physical therapy, but she is doing much better.

Laney was left in the vestibule of the shelter in late February suffering from two broken legs.

The shelter took her in and got her the medical care she needed. She’s now being cared for by a foster family.

The shelter made a plea to the public, asking the person who abandoned her to come forward, and solve the mystery of how the little dog was injured.

The owner was eventually found. The woman, with five children, told authorities one of her kids had opened a bedroom window, Laney crawled out and fell to the ground below.

Officials say the woman tried to get Laney help, but the medical costs were too expensive.

“She really loved the puppy. By no means, this was not an abusive situation. It was a really tragic, unfortunate accident that happened,” shelter CEO Dan Rossi said at the time.

Many people have inquired about adopting the little dog over the last several weeks, but the shelter says it will still be several weeks until she’s ready for adoption.

