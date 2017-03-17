2 Men Hit By Taxi Cab Downtown, 1 Killed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and emergency responders have been called to the scene of a fatal accident this evening in Downtown Pittsburgh.

According to witnesses at the scene, a cab reportedly struck two men. One of the victims was killed and the other is in stable condition.

@IannottiRalph Two men struck by Vets taxi cab on Liberty Ave. One fatality. Liberty Ave near Sixth shut down pic.twitter.com/DvlvfJdC6X — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) March 18, 2017

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Liberty Avenue and 6th Street, near the Heinz Hall Courtyard.

UPDATE: Cab jumps curb on Liberty Ave near Heinz Hall courtyard, strikes 2 male pedestrians; one dead, one stable pic.twitter.com/7NOoR20DTB — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) March 18, 2017

Police remain on the scene investigating. They have shut down the area of Liberty and 6th to traffic.

