2 Men Hit By Taxi Cab Downtown, 1 Killed

March 17, 2017 9:09 PM By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under: Downtown Pittsburgh, Liberty Avenue, Pedestrian Accident, Ralph Iannotti

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and emergency responders have been called to the scene of a fatal accident this evening in Downtown Pittsburgh.

According to witnesses at the scene, a cab reportedly struck two men. One of the victims was killed and the other is in stable condition.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Liberty Avenue and 6th Street, near the Heinz Hall Courtyard.

Police remain on the scene investigating. They have shut down the area of Liberty and 6th to traffic.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

