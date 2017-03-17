Family Of 11-Year-Old Killed In 2015 Home Invasion Still Hoping For Justice

MT. OLIVER (KDKA) — It has been 500 days since a home invasion shooting that claimed the life of 11-year-old David McIntyre of Mt. Oliver. His older brother C.J. was shot too, but survived.

It happened at the McIntyre family home on Hays Street on Nov. 1, 2015.

David and his brother C.J. were playing video games in the living room when a man came in the front door and opened fire.

“When the dude shot, he hit me first. David caught me. After that, several more gunshots. After the second shot, we both hit the ground,” C.J. Mikula-Conrad told KDKA. “I originally was hoping it was just something that I was dreaming or dreamt of or something. When I woke up in the hospital bed the next morning, reality came.”

His little brother David was dead.

“When I walked in, my father was holding David’s head in his hands. C.J. was laying in his belly,” mother Amanda McKnight said.

Bryan, another brother, who was 12 at the time, was at work on that horrific night.

“My friend says he felt like he saved my life coming to pick me up for work that day, because I didn’t have a ride at the time,” Bryan McIntyre said.

Every day since has been difficult for the family, but especially today.

“Why 500 days? No parent should live 500 days without their child,” Amanda McKnight said.

McKnight wants her son’s killer to be brought to justice. The motivation for the shooting is still a mystery.

“I’ve been told its anywhere from a case if mistaken identity to the wrong apartment to a gang initiation,” McKnight said.

As the investigation continues, McKnight wants to keep her son’s memory alive.

“He was bubbly, he was funny, he would give you he shirt off his back. He was always trying to help somebody,” McKnight said.