Flamingo Stoned, Kicked To Death By Young Boys At Czech Zoo

CZECH REPUBLIC (KDKA) — Three boys, ages 6, 8 and 10, are accused of sneaking into a Czech Republic zoo and brutally killing a beloved flamingo.
(WARNING: This story contains an image that some might find disturbing.)
Zoologist Jan Vašák told the Prague Morning that the boys broke into the Jihlava Zoo during the day and scaled a fence to get into the flamingo enclosure. They proceeded to throw rocks and sticks at the animals and kicked one bird so hard he eventually bled to death.
The bird that died was reportedly 16 years old, had fathered eight chicks and managed to survive a 2002 flood that left half of a Prague zoo completely underwater.
During the incident, a zoo employee heard noise and noticed the group of boys. They escaped, but were later identified with surveillance footage.
The children did not express remorse for their actions, but their parents may be forced to pay up to $2,000 in damages to the zoo.
