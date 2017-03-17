Furry Tails: Leiland & Kera Are Waiting For A Forever Home

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Leiland

Animal Friends

Leiland is a wonderful pup trying to put a rough past behind him! He’d really love to find a patient and loving forever home that will help him continue to grow.

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Leiland is a beautiful Hound mix who has had a rough past. He was originally transferred to Animal Friends from another shelter in West Virginia. We have been working with Leiland to teach him positive reinforcement and love. Through that, he has grown into a friendly and affectionate dog. When he feels comfortable, Leiland gets playful and sweet. He cannot go home with cats, and is selective with his dog friends. Leiland shouldn’t go home to a family with children 14 and under. If you are interested in meeting this wonderful dog, stop in to Animal Friends today! Someone believes in him so much they have sponsored his adoption.

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Kera

Orphans of the Storm

This sweet girl is Kera! She’s playful but also loves relaxing and lazy days in front of a window! She’s been waiting a long time for to find her forever home!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

We don’t know much of Kera’s history. She was left behind when her owner moved out, and had only been with her previous owner for a couple of months.

Kera is very friendly, lovable and looking for a forever home. She has been in a foster home since November of 2014 where she gets along well with two small dogs. Kera has a special cat friend; however, she can be selective about her feline friends. For some reason, Kera is very afraid of kittens. She can be playful at times and she is very tidy with her litter box. Kera is perfectly content to lay around by herself just looking out a window. Because Kera is a long-term orphan, her adoption fee, to an approved home, is paid by generous donors.

To find out more about how to adopt Kera, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

