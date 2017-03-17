EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Penguins: Malkin & Hainsey Out With Upper-Body Injuries

March 17, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Evgeni Malkin, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ron Hainsey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The hits just keep on coming for the Pittsburgh Penguins as Evgeni Malkin and Ron Hainsey have been added to the injury report.

According to head coach Mike Sullivan, Malkin will not play tonight against New Jersey due to an upper- body injury.

Meanwhile, Hainsey left Wednesday’s game against the Flyers and did not return. Sullivan classified his status as “week-to-week” with an upper-body injury.

Earlier in the day, the team announced it had recalled defenseman Derrick Pouliot. He has played eight games for the Penguins this season, but has not recorded a point.

PointAfter | Graphiq

There was some good news after the team’s morning skate as Patric Hornqvist will be a game-time decision. Hornqvist has been out of the lineup since March 5 with a concussion.

Kris Letang, Bryan Rust and Olli Maatta also skated before the rest of their teammates took the ice this morning.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia