Penguins: Malkin & Hainsey Out With Upper-Body Injuries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The hits just keep on coming for the Pittsburgh Penguins as Evgeni Malkin and Ron Hainsey have been added to the injury report.

According to head coach Mike Sullivan, Malkin will not play tonight against New Jersey due to an upper- body injury.

Coach Sullivan: “Geno will not be available for tonight. He has been dealing with an upper-body injury for a while. We will know more soon.” — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Hainsey left Wednesday’s game against the Flyers and did not return. Sullivan classified his status as “week-to-week” with an upper-body injury.

Coach Sullivan says Hainsey is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 17, 2017

Earlier in the day, the team announced it had recalled defenseman Derrick Pouliot. He has played eight games for the Penguins this season, but has not recorded a point.

There was some good news after the team’s morning skate as Patric Hornqvist will be a game-time decision. Hornqvist has been out of the lineup since March 5 with a concussion.

Patric Hornqvist says that he is a game-time decision and that he is symptom-free “for sure”. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 17, 2017

Kris Letang, Bryan Rust and Olli Maatta also skated before the rest of their teammates took the ice this morning.

